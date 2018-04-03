ZED Network Announces Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated global payments platform ZED Network today announced its advisory board, with leaders in finance and blockchain joining ZED’s mission to create a blockchain-powered internetwork of global money transfer operators. ZED’s advisory board includes Enzo Villani, Chairman of Millenium Blockchain; Garry Clement, Financial Crime Prevention expert and advocate; George De La Rosa, a Credit Union executive; Greg Simon, CEO of Loyyal, a blockchain loyalty company; Jim Griffin, CEO of Derivative Logic; Jordan Oxley, Chairman of Via Bank; Michael Terpin, Founder of BitAngels, CoinAgenda & Alphabit Fund; and Miko Matsumura, Founder of Evercoin Exchange.

ZED is a complete technology solution that empowers money transfer operators to join a regulated global blockchain remittance internetwork to rapidly scale their businesses. ZED offers a “Platform-as-a-Service” built on a distributed ledger that reduces costs and transaction friction for small-to-medium-sized MTOs. Unlike the centralized bank-dependent SWIFT system, MTOs who join the ZED Network join a peer-to-peer global, distributed network of licensed money transfer operators to create a faster, cheaper, and more transparent money transfer network on the blockchain.

“If you’re looking for a natural killer app for blockchain, look no further than ZED Network,” said Miko Matsumura, Founder of Evercoin Exchange. “ZED provides thousands of small to mid-sized money transfer operators around the world with the complete technology solution to power fast and low-cost blockchain-based money remittances for millions of immigrant workers who rely on them to send money home”.

“ZED Network has the ability to provide the remittance industry with a secure alternative to the banking sector. All ZED clients remain fully compliant with money laundering and terrorist financing regulations and rely on a money transfer token that remains in a closed network strictly for Money Transfer Operators,” Said Garry Clement, President and CEO Clement Advisory Group and a Financial Crime Prevention expert and advocate. “This is a unique opportunity that can revolutionize the industry while saving transaction fees for remittances.”

“As we built ZED Network’s advisory board, we sought professionals with expertise in finance, payments, and blockchain technology to help guide our efforts to implement a compliance- friendly solution for MTOs,” said Alan Safahi, Founder and CEO of ZED Network. “With their guidance, we look forward to building the first “Platform-as-a-Service” to help MTOs worldwide to rapidly scale their businesses.”

ZED is a compliance-friendly solution enabling money transfer operators to join a global blockchain powered remittance internetwork to rapidly scale their businesses. ZED offers a "Platform-as-a-Service" built on a distributed ledger that reduces costs and transaction friction for small-to-medium-sized MTOs. Unlike the current centralized bank-dependent SWIFT system, ZED Network members join a blockchain-based, peer-to-peer, global, distributed network of licensed money transfer operators to create a faster, cheaper, and more transparent money transfer network.

