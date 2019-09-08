Zellers: End of an Era

CBJ — It’s the end of an era for a once iconic retail brand in Canada.

The last two remaining Zellers locations in Toronto and Ottawa will be closed early in 2020 according to parent company Hudson’s Bay.

Eligible employees will receive employment separation packages and the company will explore transfer opportunities where it is feasible, she said.

Walter Philip Zeller started the company in 1928 with four stores in Ontario.

HBC became the sole owner of Zellers in 1978. In 2011, the company reached a $1.8-billion deal to sell the leases of 189 Zellers stores to Target and close the remainder —with the exception of three locations — by March 2013.

@CanBizJournal