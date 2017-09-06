Zen Technologies Completes Initial “Zero-Cost” Commercial Customer Installation — Successful Testing of Zen’s Systems, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Technicians

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCQB: CHRO) announced today that it has officially completed initial Zero Cost installation projects at three (3) different locations. This small, but highly critical project encompassed the replacement of 171 different light settings, with newer, efficient light emitting diode (LED) bulbs; furthermore, the project also included HVAC upgrades in the way of motor controllers at each location, all at no out of pocket cost to the customer.

In most circumstances, such installations will never take longer than 5 to 30 working days duration. However, in this case, we wanted to test every aspect of the onboarding process, including but not limited to, equipment sourcing, ordering of materials, shipping and receiving, site preparation, installation, documentation, tracking and receipt of all materials, exception handling, quality control, installation and onsite testing, customer walk through, and final hand-off process to the customer.

CHRO CEO Alex Rodriguez, said, “This is truly a monumental milestone that legitimizes our Zero Cost Program. This small deal is worth 7 years (84 months) of revenue for us at an approximate 50% gross margin. To help put this in perspective, CHRO has just under 70 additional site locations wherein we have completed their audit and are also ready for installation. Keep in mind that not included in this pipeline is the slew of commercial, industrial, and municipal prospects who have already started the engagement process with us.”

Zen’s executive leadership is (at the time of this press release) engaged with and/or in early discussions with the City of Lewisville, the City of Houston, the City of Frisco, Okumogee County, Hotel and Grocery chains, and some of the largest restaurant franchisees in the nation.

Zen’s VP of Business Development, Jeff Bay-Andersen, said, “As exciting as this news is, it is important to note that the above results stem from very early, pre-launch marketing efforts. We have access to thousands of sales associates with whom we can release this program through our sister company, NAUP Brokerage. Our biggest challenge remains having a steady and scalable project-financing partner for our Zero Cost contracts, but we are very close to figuring that out. Once that happens, then it really gets interesting. I can’t imagine how fun it will be to be able to scale this program unhindered.”

Rodriguez added, “It’s just a win-win-win situation all the way around–the customer sees great savings and receives a great service without incurring any new out-of-pocket expenses while we, of course, get a happy customer and a long-term revenue stream for seven (7) years. To make matters even better, we get to give back in a powerful and meaningful manner. Not only does our energy conservation project realize immediate savings for our commercial customers, it also helps to decrease air pollution and environmental damage by removing significant amounts of carbon emission each year. In this specific case, our solutions will significantly reduce the customer’s average amount of harmful carbon emissions per year from a staggering 1,042,221 lbs. all the way down to 278,560 lbs., which is a whopping 73% reduction in carbon emissions. Of course, this is in alignment with the Zen mission.”

To put those numbers in perspective, that decrease is equivalent to not using 14,218 gallons of gasoline or not burning 134,830 pounds of coal. Moreover, in terms of the amount of carbon sequestered by this deal, it represents 3,275 tree seedlings grown for 10 years and 119.6 acres of forest in one (1) year.

The Company expects to have more announcements on completed Zero Cost projects in the near future.

