Zenith Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) is to be held Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Mount Royal University, Ross Glenn Hall (Room EC1040), 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta, commencing at 2:45 pm (MT).

A Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, containing the matters to be considered at the Meeting, will be delivered to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in early November, 2017.

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Mr. Donald J. McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a corporate update presentation. The presentation will be available via live webcast.

Webcast Details: Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Time: Approximately 3:00 pm (MT) – following the formal business of the Meeting Webcast Link: Click hear to launch the webcast viewer

The presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the event. Click on this LINK to go directly to the appropriate page on the Company’s website.

An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company website by clicking on this LINK.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd.’s bromodomain (BET) inhibitors are being advanced in several oncology indications and have the potential to impact multiple additional diseases as well. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”).

