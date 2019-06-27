Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Zenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer Zenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMake a Safe and Sober Ride Home Part of Your Canada Day CelebrationsREPEAT – AgraFlora Organics Provides Licensing Guidance and Operational Updates at GMP-Certified GTA Bottling FacilityZenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer