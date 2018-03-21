Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. Sets Date for Requisitioned Shareholder Meeting

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta” or “Company”) (TSXV:ZEN) announces it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on 11 May 2018.

The Meeting was requisitioned by certain shareholders holding in excess of 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Zenyatta in accordance with the requirements of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The board of directors of Zenyatta presently consists of the following six individuals: Keith Morrison, Aubrey Eveleigh, Barry Allan, Sean Whiteford, Brian Davey and Brett Richards. The Company is at an exciting and critical stage that will require funding, organizational change and increased capacity for long term, sustainable growth. The Board and management have been very active recently to create a business plan that makes the most sense for a company like Zenyatta. We feel this plan will build a strong and healthy Company that’s well-positioned to dominate in the global nanomaterial space. Our mission statement is to become one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality carbon and graphene.

The requisition shareholders are asking Zenyatta shareholders to vote to remove four current directors (Keith Morrison, Aubrey Eveleigh, Barry Allan and Sean Whiteford) and to replace them with three nominees of the requisition shareholders (Dr. Francis Dube, Eric Wallman and Brian Bosse).

Shareholders as of 28 March 2018 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders will receive detailed information about the matters to be presented at the Meeting and how to vote in a management information circular in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders should read the information carefully before deciding how to vote. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any voting action.

Should you have any questions about the Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company directly at Tel: (807) 346.1660 or Email: info@zenyatta.ca. To find out more on Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., please visit our website at www.zenyatta.ca.

