Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Zenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business Plan Zenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business Plan RecommendedZenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business PlanZenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business PlanAuryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project