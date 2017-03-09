Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2016 Fourth Quarter Awards for Marin Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – March 09, 2017) – Zephyr Real Estate has announced the fourth quarter sales awards for its Marin office.

Chris De Nike has the Highest Sales Volume (Individual Agent) with $5,876,000. In addition to his highly successful career in real estate, he has an extraordinary entrepreneurial background, which contributes to creating a very positive experience for his customers. He also takes home Largest Sale Representing Sellers award at $3,050,000.

Highest Sales Volume (Agent Team) and Highest Number of Transactions (Agent Team) both go to SF North, led by Stephen Pringle at $10,467,249 and 8.74 transactions respectively. Pringle has been in the business since 2000 and has consistently placed among the top producers in Marin, along with his high-powered team.

Highest Number of Transactions (Individual Agent) is awarded to Mark Machado with 4.5 transactions. He is a top producer at Zephyr’s Marin office, is highly committed to community involvement and charitable giving, and currently serves as President Elect of the Marin Association of Realtors

Largest Sale Representing Buyers goes to Beverly Schwert with $1,979,000. She gives back to the community through her Rotary Club where she served as President for the 2015-2016 term.

“All our top producers are to be commended on their dedication and commitment to excellence,” commented Erinn Millar, Sales Manager at the Marin office. “They truly represent the brightest and best.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132624/Images/Chris_Stephen_Mark_Bev-01-0f9e03a4d2949d7eb2c3b8ef0fe00096.jpg