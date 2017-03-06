Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2016 Fourth Quarter Awards for San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – March 06, 2017) – Zephyr Real Estate has announced the fourth quarter sales awards for its San Francisco office.

Tanya Dzhibrailova continues to lead the way with Highest Sales Volume at $22,675,000. She holds the position of All-Time Top Producer for Zephyr, and her commitment to her clients and to the industry are practically legendary. She has well over 200 5-Star Reviews on Yelp and has an impressive menu of certifications and designations.

Daniel Fernandez-Acebo and Harry Clark earn the Largest Sale Representing Sellers at $4,310,000. Both have a proven and illustrious track record of success for their clients. They work from the Upper Market office. Both are consistent Top Producers, with a large client base of referral and repeat customers.

Gary DeMars wins for Largest Sale Representing Buyers at $6,250,000. With over 30 years in the business, his client list extends well beyond San Francisco. He has represented sellers and buyers in most Bay Area counties, and has working relationships from Mendocino to Monterey.

“We congratulate these leaders and their commitment to their clients,” commented Randall Kostick, President of Zephyr Real Estate. “They continue to set a high standard not just for themselves but for the industry as well.”

