ZeroChaos Recognizes Axelon with Proven Performers Designation

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – December 27, 2016) – Today Axelon, the national leader in full-service staffing and workforce management, announces that it has been recognized as a 2016 ZeroChaos Proven Performer. The ZeroChaos Proven Performers designation identifies top-performing suppliers, all of which have been evaluated based on participation analytics, cycle times, talent quality, program compliance, and service provided within the U.S.

“Through the ZeroChaos Proven Performers designation, we applaud those organizations that consistently deliver results,” said ZeroChaos CEO Michael Werblun.

Axelon has more than three decades of experience providing staffing solutions for the Fortune 500. With its unique combination of patented search technology, seamless recruitment processes, and quality standards, Axelon has a proven track record of submitting higher-quality candidates faster and at lower overall costs.

“The ZeroChaos Proven Performers designation confirms Axelon’s stellar performance and unmatched capabilities in the highly competitive marketplace,” said Cynthia Lah, COO of Axelon.