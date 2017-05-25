Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Ziosk(R) and Main Event Entertainment Strike Deal to Enhance Guest Experience Ziosk(R) and Main Event Entertainment Strike Deal to Enhance Guest Experience Ziosk(R) and Main Event Entertainment Strike Deal to Enhance Guest Experience RecommendedThree Consecutive Years – Determine, Inc. Recognized as a Top 50 Providers to Knowi2b2 Foundation and tranSMART Foundation Merge to Become the i2b2 tranSMART FoundationPlacester and the National Association of Realtors(R) Launch Free Real Estate Websites to More Than 1.2 Million Realtors(R)