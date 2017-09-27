ZL Technologies and TeleMessage Offer Mobile Communication Archiving in New Partnership

MILPITAS, CA–(Marketwired – September 27, 2017) – ZL Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified archiving, eDiscovery, compliance, and analytics for large enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with TeleMessage, a leading mobile messaging solutions provider, serving Tier 1 mobile operators, enterprises and government agencies. The partnership enables ZL to build upon its vision for unified information governance with mobile capture capabilities.

In light of emerging regulatory and legal pressures, many large organizations have placed cellular data management on their roadmaps. The partnership will enable clients to gain control of this previously unmanaged data, which often contains business and personal information. TeleMessage’s innovative platform is able to capture SMS, MMS, Audio call recordings, and other IP messages such a multimedia, documents and call metadata, which can then be searched, classified and managed within ZL Tech’s unified architecture.

“The capture and governance of cellular data is quickly becoming an essential capability,” said ZL Tech CEO Kon Leong, “Our partnership with TeleMessage will help us provide our clients with the tools to stay a step ahead of the evolving regulatory and legal landscape surrounding data management.”

Mobile capture marks a milestone for ZL Tech’s governance platform, now allowing organizations to store, manage, and monitor employee communications on any cellular device used for business purposes.

“We are proud to partner with ZL Technologies to enable enterprises to retain, search and find their mobile messages and calls in a single unified archive platform,” said VP of Business Development, Gil Shapira, “This joint offering brings powerful new capabilities to our mobile archiving suite of products.”

Click here to learn more about TeleMessage’s Mobile Text Archiving solutions. You can also visit ZL Tech’s website to learn more about its unified governance offering.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies’ centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for file analysis, eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, and analytics. ZL UA’s unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today’s fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL Tech has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

About TeleMessage Ltd.

TeleMessage is changing the way people and businesses interact in the evolving mobile space.

TeleMessage has been helping businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust messaging platform since 1999. Our innovative product set has been successfully deployed and used by thousands of enterprises. We are trusted by dozens of telecom operators, we reach hundreds of millions of users and we power billions of messages through customers’ networks. Our messaging solutions portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging, and Mass Messaging product lines. For more information, please visit www.telemessage.com.