Zonetail Announces Change in CFO

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Robert D.B. Suttie as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Suttie is Vice President of Marrelli Support Services, serves as Chief Financial Officer or director on a number of other Canadian publicly listed companies including some listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company has also engaged Marrelli Support Services of Toronto to provide certain accounting and advisory services. Mr. Suttie will succeed Mr. Dan Crandall who has left his role as senior manager of Marrelli Support Services. The Company thanks Dan for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

CEO Mark Holmes commented, “We are pleased to have Robert join the Zonetail team in the capacity as CFO. Robert’s extensive experience in strategic planning, business development, corporate financing and strong financial oversight make him a welcome member of the executive team as we move forward with Zonetail’s global initiatives.”

About Zonetail Inc.

Zonetail is a mobile technology company that provides an anchored local mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides hotel guests and condo residents with access to and interaction with building amenities and services as well as surrounding restaurants, stores, services, entertainment, and businesses. Zonetail has over 25,000 hotels, including over 50% of the hotels in the United States and over 2,000 condominium buildings, representing over 400,000 units in its portfolio. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.