Zoom Named Video Conferencing Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SAN JOSE, CA –(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise video communications services, today announced that analyst firm Frost & Sullivan has named it the 2017 Company of the Year in the Video Conferencing Industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple industries and regions. As part of its ongoing research, the firm identifies companies that are true industry trailblazers, delivering best practices in growth, innovation, and leadership.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Zoom as the video conferencing industry leader across 10 criteria: compelling user experience, strong performance metrics, rapid pace of innovation, innovative marketing, smart workflow integration, price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity. In discussing Zoom’s rapid pace of innovation, for example, Frost & Sullivan noted, “With innovation in its DNA, the Zoom team has stayed on a rapid product development track. Zoom continues to focus on building leading-edge features and functionality in its platform.” The report also compares Zoom to two competitors across these criteria.

“Frost & Sullivan is widely recognized for its deep expertise in evaluating technology leadership across a variety of industries,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and to be named its Company of the Year in Video Conferencing. We will continue to focus on our customers’ happiness above all else. It is our north star, and it has never failed us.”

“Zoom’s unique and user-friendly approach is changing how video and web conferencing is being used and perceived,” said Roopam Jain, industry director of Information & Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan believes that Zoom’s strong focus on the core principles of usability, affordability, and reliability is eliminating the traditional barriers to adoption and successfully disrupting the market. For these reasons, we are proud to present the 2017 Company of the Year Award in Video Conferencing to Zoom.”

To read Frost & Sullivan’s in-depth analysis across the criteria discussed above, download the full report here. Join Zoom at its first user conference, Zoomtopia, Sept. 26 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Report: Frost & Sullivan, Company of the Year, The Video Conferencing Industry, 2017

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company’s Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s Growth Team with disciplined research and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages almost 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents.

About Zoom

Zoom makes video communications frictionless. Founded in 2011, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Zoom helps enterprises and organizations bring their teams together to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us or follow @zoom_us.