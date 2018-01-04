Zoom Partners with OpenExchange to Provide Video Communications for Financial Services Market

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – January 04, 2018) – Zoom Video Communications today announced that it has partnered with OpenExchange to provide a new joint video conferencing solution designed exclusively for financial services organizations. Zoom, the leading provider of cloud video communications, and OpenExchange, the trusted video exchange for financial services, have created a strong offering of secure, versatile cloud video conferencing with white glove managed services.

The partnership of these video service providers offers numerous benefits to customers, including:

Zoom’s cloud video communications platform that provides HD video, audio, and web conferencing, as well as chat and webinars seamlessly across conference rooms, desktops, telephones, and mobile devices

OpenExchange’s global video exchange, which offers full interoperability with disparate video equipment and world-class managed services. The result is the financial industry’s highest-quality, most secure private video conferencing solution

Access to OpenExchange’s Global Connected Network of 1500+ public companies, intermediaries, and institutional investors, making it easier to provide video access to management teams and industry experts

Secure cloud (and optional hybrid cloud-onprem) communications environment with AES-256 bit end-to-end encryption

Zoom’s full collaboration feature set, including speech-to-text recording transcription, screen sharing, co-annotation, whiteboarding, and more

“This partnership comes at the perfect time in OpenExchange’s growth. The majority of our high-value meetings use classic video conference room set ups, but we are seeing a significant increase in joining from the desktop. Partnering with Zoom will make it easier than ever for investors to meet with corporate management teams, industry experts, and leading research analysts with the click of a button,” said Mark Loehr, Chief Executive Officer of OpenExchange. “As adoption in the financial services industry continues to accelerate at a rapid pace, integrating Zoom into our managed video service offering allows us to better serve the growing and changing needs of Wall Street.”

“The goal of this partnership is to help financial institutions leverage Zoom with the best possible user experience. A strength of both of our companies is developing frictionless video communications environments that ‘just work,'” said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom. “So it was natural that we would come together with OpenExchange — whom I’m also proud to call a Zoom customer — to deliver managed video services to our customers.”

This announcement follows a banner 2017 for both OpenExchange and Zoom. OpenExchange experienced 50% growth in video meetings; virtual group meetings led the increase in activity with the level of participants in each meeting more than doubling. One of the pivotal aspects of OpenExchange’s growth was the ability to have more investors join these valuable meetings from their desktop. Zoom, for its part, started the year with a $100MM Series D funding round from Sequoia, developed numerous partnerships, hosted its first user conference Zoomtopia, and announced triple-digit YOY revenue and customer growth.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktop, telephone, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.

About OpenExchange

OpenExchange is a community based video exchange that enhances interaction within the financial industry. By using OpenExchange, the buy-side, sell-side and corporate issuers can arrange and conduct one-on-one and group meetings using secure, private, high quality video. Citi, Barclays and Ipreo LLC are strategic owners of OpenExchange.