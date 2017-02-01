Zumiez Inc. Reports January 2017 Sales Results

LYNNWOOD, WA–(Marketwired – Feb 1, 2017) – Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women today announced that total net sales for the four-week period ended January 28, 2017 increased 14.3% to $49.4 million, compared to $43.2 million for the four-week period ended January 30, 2016. The Company’s comparable sales increased 9.4% for the four-week period compared to a comparable sales decrease of 4.6% in the year ago period.

Based on slightly higher than expected sales, the company now expects fourth quarter 2016 earnings per share to be at or slightly above the high-end of it previous guidance range of $0.60 to $0.66. Zumiez plans to report February 2017 sales and fourth quarter 2016 results on March 9, 2017.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 28, 2017 we operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, and 29 in Europe and 5 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and www.fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company’s future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 29, 2016 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.