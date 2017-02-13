ZYTO Announces Corporate Name and Trading Symbol Change to “Kailo Energy, KAEN”

LINDON, UT–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – ZYTO Corporation announced today that it is changing its name to Kailo Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: KAEN) (www.kailoenergy.com). The change comes in response to the divestiture of the ZYTO health and wellness business and its new focus on the solar and renewable energy markets.

In conjunction to the name change Kailo Energy announced that FINRA has approved a change of the Company’s stock ticker symbol. Effective today, February 13, 2017, the company’s common shares commenced trading on the OTC Pink Sheets under the trading symbol “KAEN” (OTC PINK: KAEN). The previous trading symbol was “ZYTO” (OTC PINK: ZYTO).

Kailo Energy CEO Ryan D Shepherd said, “The new ‘KAEN’ ticker symbol aligns our stock symbol with our name, business plan and our focus on the rapidly growing renewable energy markets. Our new trading symbol is another positive step in moving Kailo Energy forward and building our momentum.” Shareholders and analysts should update the watch lists and portfolios with our new symbol.

About Kailo Energy

Kailo Energy, a Utah-based renewable energy company, manufactures high-tech residential solar batteries and energy management solutions for home owners around the world. Kailo’s unique technology and storage systems make solar your primary power and turns the grid into your back-up. Our interactive management system allows unparalleled control over your home’s power sources and energy consumption through any mobile device.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by Kailo Energy’s marketing partners, Kailo Energy product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for Kailo Energy’s stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. Kailo Energy disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.