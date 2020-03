CBJ — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit grew to $1.5 billion in January compared with $732 million in December with lower exported products.

Figures from Statistics Canada reveal exports in January were off 2% to about $48 billion. Several key product exports were down, including the automotive sector, which had a 4% drop.

The losses were somewhat offset by a drop of 0.5% in imports.

