Jobless Rate 5.5% in October

CBJ — Figures released by Statistics Canada indicate that employment was essentially flat for the month of October with the national unemployment rate holding steady at 5.5%.

The number of people working in Canada edged lower in October as the manufacturing and construction sectors lost jobs, but it was offset by gains in other industries as a means of holding the overall rate the same.

Canada’s economy lost 1,800 jobs last month, following gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August.

The number of full-time jobs fell by 16,100, offset in part by a gain of 14,300 part-time jobs.

Late last month Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz announced the central bank was keeping its overnight trendsetting rate at 1.75% with inflation in and around the ideal 2% level.

Jobless rates by province in October – lowest to highest (numbers from September in brackets)

British Columbia 4.7% (4.8)

Quebec 5.0 (4.8)

Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.3)

Manitoba 5.3 (5.0)

Ontario 5.3 (5.3)

Alberta 6.7 (6.6)

Nova Scotia 8.0 (7.2)

New Brunswick 8.1 (8.3)

Prince Edward Island 8.4 (8.8)

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.1 (11.5)

