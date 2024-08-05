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1287405 B.C LTD. and Monteoro Minerals Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement and Completion of C$10,007,100 Financing

1287405 B.C LTD. and Monteoro Minerals Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement and Completion of C$10,007,100 Financing

CBJ Newsmakers

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