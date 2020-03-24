Ontario’s Essential Services

CBJ — Below is a broad overview of the businesses that have been deemed essential by the Ontario government, which means they will all continue operations. All other enterprises are mandated to shut down while the world fights the coronavirus.

Agriculture:

Companies that farm, harvest, process, manufacture, produce or distribute food as well as those that support the agricultural sector.

Construction:

Most construction projects in Ontario will continue including healthcare, transportation, industrial and residential.

Finance:

The Toronto Stock Exchange, the banking sector, insurance, employee pension and benefit plans.

Healthcare:

Hospitals, doctors offices, labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies.

Hospitality:

Restaurants remain exempt from closure if they provide take-out or delivery options. Hotels, motels and student residences are also exempt.

Maintenance:

Cleaning services, sprinkler, HVAC, escalator and elevator technicians. Building engineers, property management services, plumbers, electricians and security services.

Manufacturing:

Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that support and facilitate the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and global supply chains.

Media and telecommunications:

Newspapers, radio and TV. Businesses providing or supporting IT services and telecommunications services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones).

Retail operations:

Grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, pet food and animal supplies operations, beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers as well as cannabis retailers and producers. Hardware stores, office supply operations and safety supply stores that sell work clothes and personal protective equipment.

Supply chain:

Any business that allows others to operate by supplying, “systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery and maintenance.”

Transportation:

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair. Taxis and similar services, trucking that facilitates trade, businesses that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of transportation systems including road, transit, rail, air and marine.

