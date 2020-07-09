Via to Lay off 1,000 Workers

CBJ — The ongoing strain of the global pandemic has forced VIA Rail to temporarily lay off about 1,000 unionized workers across the country.

Interrupted travel routes and massively reduced traveller transportation requirements have forced the company to make the difficult move.

“We don’t anticipate ridership to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the foreseeable future, we had to make difficult decisions to deal with the situation as we gain a better understanding of the impacts of the pandemic on our operations,” Cynthia Garneau, Via’s president and CEO, said in a statement released to the public.

The layoffs are expected to begin on July 24.

Winnipeg to Churchill is the lone route still in service. Other popular routes such as Toronto to Niagara Falls, Toronto to Vancouver, and Montreal to Halifax remain interrupted with all trains cancelled. Some of those routes are slated to resume service on November 1.

