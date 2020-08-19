Boeing Cutting More Jobs

CBJ — Airline manufacturer Boeing is cutting more jobs on top of the 16,000 previously announced in the spring.

The reason for the downsizing is due to the cancellation of hundreds of orders from airlines, who have been largely grounded with few passengers since the pandemic lockdown took hold.

“The pandemic has been tough on our people, our business and our industry. While there have been some signs of recovery, the reality is we’re in a challenging position,” says CEO Dave Calhoun. It’s expected many of the job reductions will come through a round of buyout packages.

The cuts announced in April target mostly Boeing’s commercial aircraft unit. The latest round of buyouts will be offered to employees there, and also to workers in corporate offices and aircraft services.

Meanwhile the controversy over the future of the 737 Max has yet to be resolved, with a number of obstacles still in the way of it returning to production. The plane has been grounded, and deliveries halted, since March of 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

