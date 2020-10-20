Federal Election on the Horizon?

CBJ — The federal Liberal government and the opposition Conservatives are mired in a high-stakes game of chicken, which could possibly result in a snap election being called — although it remains unlikely.

Judging by the tone of government leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it appears the government is willing to go to the polls over a motion by the Conservatives to create a new parliamentary committee to investigate government controversies — most notably the WE Charity scandal.

Despite the fact Trudeau seems ready for an election he also insists it will be up to the opposition to decide whether it happens. Trudeau clearly recognizes that in dire times with the global pandemic it is highly unlikely that Canadians as a whole will be in the mood for an election, and he’s banking on the Conservatives realizing that as well. While it’s true many Canadian are extremely unhappy about the variety of government ethics violations, many of those same Canadians think there are more pressing issues to deal with at the moment. It’s a sentiment the Liberals are banking on to keep them in power.

“It will be up to parliamentarians and the opposition to decide whether they want to make this minority Parliament work, or whether they’ve lost confidence in this government’s ability to manage this pandemic,” Trudeau said.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez declared that when the motion to set up the committee that is now being debated in the House of Commons comes up for a vote, the Liberals will consider it a confidence vote.

If the Conservatives’ motion passes with support of all opposition parties, the government could fall, which would mean a snap election during what appears to be a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. While the Bloc Quebecois would almost certainly support the Conservative motion, the NDP likely would not. At the end of the day it’s a lot of huffing and puffing but it’s unlikely the Liberal house will be blown down.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is not backing down, however. “Canadians expect the truth. They deserve accountability. That’s what this committee will do,” O’Toole said. “Threatening an election rather than being accountable, for a prime minister who is already on his third personal ethics investigation? It’s time for some accountability and we’re going to bring that.”

A vote on the motion is expected on Wednesday… the one-year anniversary of the 2019 election when the majority Liberals were reduced to minority status.

