$15 million investment by TELUS and the Government of Canada will enhance network security and reliability for the North Shore

SEPT-ÎLES, Quebec, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS and the Government of Canada announced today a $15 million investment for the deployment of a submarine fibre optic cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspésie region. This cutting-edge connection will improve the reliability and security of telecommunication services on the North Shore, with enhanced redundancy. In the event of a fibre cut on the main transmission network, the submarine cable will ensure the continuity of the Internet, TV, and wireline and wireless phone services to the communities located between Baie-Comeau and Blanc-Sablon.

“This major project is another successful collaboration, combining the broad technological expertise of TELUS and robust joint investments, to ensure more reliable and secure Internet connectivity for North Shore families, businesses, and public institutions,” said François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, TELUS Group President and Chair of TELUS Health and TELUS Québec. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation has taken on a whole new meaning. But networks allow us to stay connected despite the distance, and to pursue our activities virtually, including work, studies, and access to health professionals. The submarine cable will make connectivity even more robust. This additional fibre optic cable will ensure the readiness of public institutions, enable local companies to grow their digital presence, and connect families with their loved ones.”“Canadians understand the importance of building communities. Through the current COVID-19 crisis, we have come to recognize, now more than ever, how important it is to be able to access the digital world,” said the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development. “Through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to open doors so Canadians can benefit from being connected with their loved ones and better equipped to fulfill everyday tasks. With this funding, we are continuing to improve rural Canadians’ access to high-speed Internet for them to thrive in the digital economy.”TELUS and the Government of Canada plan to complete the deployment of the submarine cable by 2023. Once completed, it will be connected to TELUS’ redundant telecommunications network, which serves the 14 isolated communities in the Lower North Shore. These communities were first connected to high-speed Internet access and mobile phone service in November 2019, thanks to an ambitious project leveraging 4G LTE Advanced technology and joint investments of more than $23 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec, and TELUS. Long-term investment commitments to bridge the digital divide in remote regionsSince 2013, TELUS has invested $300 million to expand its PureFibre network in the Quebec City region and the eastern part of Quebec, with the focus on serving families and businesses or remote areas. Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with the governments of Canada and Quebec and their financial contribution of $72 million, 99 per cent of families and businesses in TELUS’ incumbent territory in Quebec will have access to high-speed Internet service by 2021, with 93 per cent enjoying optic fibre right to their home or business.About TELUS

