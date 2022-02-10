1844 Expands its Native Copper Project to 208 Claims

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 1844 RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project from two separate private vendors (each a “Vendor”).

As consideration, each Vendor will receive 200,000 common shares (400,000 common shares in total) and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $500,000.

Additionally, 1844 has stake 70 new cells to the southwest of the green stone belt, bringing its position to a total of 208 claims, including 7 known copper showings (see figure):

Ruisseau Bleu

T.Nelson 1 and 2

Fer à Cheval-1

Ruisseau Cantin

Riviere St-Jean South

Route 102 S-W

Jean-Baptiste Beaudin

About Native Copper: 1844 Resources has 100% undivided interest in 208 claims in the Southern part of the Gaspé Peninsula, to the North-West of the municipality of Chandler and Northeast of Port-Daniel. The project now extends on 98sq/km and 7 known showings are part of the property.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company’s Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “ Sylvain Laberge ”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

