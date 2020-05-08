2020 First Quarter Financial Statements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) announces today that it has submitted its Unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 to the applicable Canadian securities regulators.PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com. For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com

