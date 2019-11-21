2020 KIA TELLURIDE NAMED MOTORTREND’S SUV OF THE YEAR

Toronto, ON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Telluride’s sophisticated styling, unmatched levels of standard equipment and smooth ride and handling contributed to first ever win for the Kia brandAward recognizes vehicles that best represent safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence and performance of intended functionKia Canada Inc. (KCI) – Kia Canada’s latest SUV – the Telluride – has been awarded 2020 SUV of the Year by MotorTrend. With its comfortable and functional interior for up to 8 people, the Telluride stood out as a well-rounded product that meets the needs of today’s modern family, while its terrific value solidified it as a winner in the SUV segment.“The Telluride has been exciting the showroom since day one,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing, Kia Canada Inc. “It’s suite of family & safety enabling technology as well as the attention to detail is really second to none making it a fierce competitor in the SUV segment.”The 2020 Telluride’s bold design and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and possibility. That sentiment is strengthened by its engineering, delivering an enjoyable and confidence-inspiring driving experience. The 3 row mid-size SUV offers impressive interior luxury and an upscale cabin, complemented by an array of advanced technology and safety systems1 featuring standard Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, , Driver Talk, multi-Bluetooth Connectivity, 10.25” Multimedia Interface with UVO Intelligence Telematics and more.“This year’s MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition was one of the most competitive we’ve ever had, which makes Kia Telluride’s win all the more significant,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh. “Telluride absolutely nails our awards criteria – it’s gorgeous, spacious, technology-laden, and offers a great ride for an astonishingly fair price. Congratulations to Kia and the Telluride team.”With a more than a 20-year history, the MotorTrend SUV of the Year award is one of the most sought-after honors by global automotive manufacturers. SUV of the Year judges are comprised of MotorTrend staff as well as two guest judges, Johan de Nysschen, former head of Audi of America, Infiniti Motor Co., and Cadillac division and Tom Gale, former head of Chrysler design. Vehicles are evaluated against six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence and performance of intended function to determine the finalists and ultimately, the winners. About Kia Canada Inc. Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), established in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. Kia’s full line of award-winning vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 198 dealers nationwide. The company employs 170 people in its Mississauga, Ontario headquarters, various locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montreal, Quebec. Kia’s brand slogan “The Power to Surprise” represents the company’s global commitment to surpassing customer expectations through continuous automotive innovation. From compact to crossover to industry leading EV’s, every Kia delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features, and advanced safety systems. Having sold close to one million vehicles, popular Canadian models include Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento and Stinger. To learn more about the Kia advantage, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. *The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. # # #1 These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.Attachmenttelluride-kciSusan Bernardo

