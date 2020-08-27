2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky Edition Has Arrived in Canada

Kia’s Award-Winning SUV Shows Its Darker Side with New Trim

Dark stealth elements inspire a sophisticated Telluride with a more daunting personalitySUV retains its much-loved boldness, capability and award-winning interiorTORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a debut year defined by phenomenal sales success and an unprecedented number of industry accolades (including Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 by AJAC, 2020 World Car of the Year and receiving the Design Innovation Award from ALG), Kia’s bold and capable Telluride ups its appeal with a special Nightsky Edition trim. The Telluride Nightsky Edition will take its place at the top of the Telluride lineup, based on the SX Limited trim level. In addition to a number of gloss black elements that give the Telluride a more aggressive and stealthy character, the Nightsky Edition is offered on seven eye-catching exterior colors including Glacial White Pearl, Everlasting Grey, Gravity Grey, Ebony Black, Sangria, Dark Moss and the newly added Black Copper, an all-new colour for the Canadian market. Imagined at Kia’s design studio in California, the Telluride Nightsky Edition provides comfortable seating for up to seven with captain’s chairs in the second row, a powerful 291-hp 3.8-liter V6, standard active on-demand all-wheel drive[i], and an inspiring view of the world, whether you’re exploring a concrete jungle or a real one. Darkness Prevails Telluride claims a more daunting presence with blacked-out details and finishes. Nightsky Edition exterior elements include:Newly designed radiator grill in black finish (Nightsky Edition exclusive)Unique 20-inch wheels in black finish with black lug nuts and center caps (Nightsky Edition exclusive)Gloss black roof railsGloss black greenhouse trim/lower door side moldingGloss black skid platesGloss black front bumper side air duct garnishGloss black emblems, including unique “Kia” logosLED headlamps and fog lamps with black inner bezel“A top-pick for Canadians, Telluride has seen immense popularity since first entering the market in 2019. The Nightsky Edition gives our customers the option to enhance adventures and everyday outings with a more distinctive, assertive SUV,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “Telluride is the epitome of Kia’s bold design, innovative technology and advanced safety, making it a fierce competitor in the SUV segment. Now, with the Nightsky Edition, Telluride has once again delivered the Power to Surprise,” he adds.The 2021 Telluride Nightsky Edition is ready for orders at Kia dealerships now, for arrival in Q3 and as the top trim in the lineup, priced at only $1000 above the SXL model. About Kia CanadaKia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan “The Power to Surprise,” symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the all-new Seltos small crossover and K5 sedan to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.Media Contact:

[i] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.



