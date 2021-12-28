Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2021 was another extraordinarily successful year for PayByPhone, the world’s leading mobile parking payment company. The year was marked by the introduction of PayByPhone Business, the world’s first mobile fleet management solution. The company also launched its parking payment management application in 25 new locations, including 21 cities and 4 universities.

“2021 was a banner year for PayByPhone,” said Roamy Valera, CEO North America. “Not only are we the world’s number one mobile parking payment company, but we are also the fastest growing. And with the addition of PayByPhone Business, companies with vehicle fleets can now enjoy the benefits of easy and convenient mobile parking payment.”

PayByPhone Business is a fleet management tool that allows companies to manage fleet parking with one easy-to-use, centralized system. The app’s interactive dashboard allows fleet managers to instantly review parking activity for the entire fleet or individual vehicles. The solution is scalable, so there is no limit to the number of drivers a company can add to the system.

In addition to the introduction of PayByPhone Business, the company also launched in 25 new locations. The PayByPhone app is NOW available to drivers in:

Delta Grand Hotel Parkade Kelowna

Kelowna International Airport

New Jersey Transit

City of Denver, Colorado

Epic Parking Toronto

Town of Carolina Beach, North Carolina

City of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Miami Parking Authority & Miami Marlins

City of Newcastle, New York

Village of Bal Harbour, Florida

City of Inglewood, California

Morristown Parking Authority

City of Victoria, Robbins Parking

City of San Mateo, California

King Harbor Marina, Redondo Beach, California

City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Town of New Canaan, Connecticut

Mercer Island, Washington

District of Tofino, Robbins Parking

Town of Lexington, Massachusetts

City of Asbury Park, New Jersey

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Missouri State University

Pasadena City College

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

As a result of PayByPhone’s expansion, hundreds of thousands more drivers across North America can now pay for parking with their personal mobile devices from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, using the most convenient app available.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.



