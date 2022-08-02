2022 Irene Adler Prize Awarded to Emma McGill: English Major Wins $1,000 Scholarship for Women Writers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emma McGill has won the 2022 Irene Adler Prize for her essay, “Unearthing Lost Mementos.” McGill, who will receive $1,000 toward her education, is seeking her B.A. in English with a focus on creative writing at the University of Regina. “It’s exciting to announce the first Canadian winner in prize history,” said scholarship founder Lucas Aykroyd.

Launched in 2017, the annual Irene Adler Prize offers a $1,000 scholarship to a woman pursuing a degree in journalism, creative writing, or literature at a recognized post-secondary institution in the U.S. or Canada, based on an essay competition.

“Emma’s writing beautifully captures her desire to find continuity and preserve memories in a transient world,” said Aykroyd. “This essay also provides motivation for writers to keep pushing through self-doubt and discover inspiration in unlikely places.”

Honorable mentions went to Yvette Saenz (“Diary No. 1″), who is pursuing her M.F.A. in creative writing at the University of Arizona, and Reese Arbini (“A Voyage Need Not Be More Than a Ride Home”), who is doing her M.A. in literature and writing at the University of Virginia.

Aykroyd is an award-winning Vancouver writer and public speaker whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Toronto Star, Ms. Magazine, and Shondaland. A member of the Association for Women in Sports Media, he has covered women’s hockey for IIHF.com at six Olympics, contributes to Arizona State University’s Global Sport Matters project, and serves as the editor-in-chief of WomenSport International’s newsletter. Aykroyd holds an M.A. in English literature from the University of Victoria, which gave him the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Irene Adler Prize is named after the heroine of the 1891 Sherlock Holmes detective story “A Scandal in Bohemia” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The 2023 Irene Adler Prize submission guidelines will be released in January.

