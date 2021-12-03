2022 Kia Forte Arrives with New Design and Array of Advanced Technology

New front and rear design elements give Forte a more dynamic personality

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2022 Forte and Forte5 are arriving to Canada with a host of enhancements, including new front and rear design elements, a newly available 10.25-inch widescreen navigation displayi and an expanded suite of new and upgraded ADAS technologyii, including Lane Following Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assistiii and Safe Exit Warningiv.

“The Forte has continually evolved to meet customer’s needs in the compact segment and is one of Kia’s best-selling models,” said Elias El-Achhab, VP & Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “The design enhancements, coupled with increased safety and improved performance continue to deliver a truly fun-to-drive experience.”

The Forte and Forte5 are available in several trim options to satisfy any type of consumer need from every day efficiency to sport-inspired performance:

Forte Sedan: LX, EX, EX+. EX-Premium, GT-Line and GT Limited

Forte 5: EX, GT and GT-Limited

For those wanting a sport-infused version of the Forte, the GT-Line trim (new and exclusive to the Forte sedan) offers an exceptional combination of performance styling and premium features. The wide array of content includes unique 17-inch wheels, sport exterior design elements, LED fog lights, sport combination seats with SynTex/cloth, sport steering wheel, a 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen1 and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assistii.

At the top of the lineup, the Forte and Forte5 GT Limited brings a true performance experience with a turbo 4-cylinder engine. This 201 HP sports compact car is a standout in the segment for its balanced driving dynamics and boasts a standard 7-speed DCT.

A More Dynamic Exterior

The exterior of the 2022 Forte incorporates a new design identity with enhanced styling elements in the front and rear. Updates include:

Sleeker, more expressive headlight designs

Next-generation tiger-nose grille

Revised front and rear bumpers to accentuate a wider, stronger image

LED fog lights seamlessly integrated into air-intake grille (GT, GT-Line only)

New 16-inch and 17-inch dark metal gray alloy wheel designs (EX, GT-Line only)

Sportier LED taillight across both vehicles and rear combination lamp design on GT-Line/GT on Forte sedan

High-Tech Interior

The 2022 Forte delivers on a modern cabin defined by a driver-centric, high-tech interior space. Key feature enhancements include:

A larger 4.2-inch colour TFT LCD cluster (standard on all trims)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto v is now standard through the 8-inch touchscreen display audio/infotainment system (standard on LX and EX)

is now standard through the 8-inch touchscreen display audio/infotainment system (standard on LX and EX) 10.25-inch wide touchscreen i navigation/infotainment standard on GT-Line and GT

navigation/infotainment standard on GT-Line and GT Available rear USB charger

Available Smart Key now features remote start vi

Available SynTex synthetic leather seating

In addition, the Forte continues to provide a comfortable and spacious five-seat cabin with up to 3,152 L of passenger and cargo volume for the Forte sedan and 3,459 L for Forte5.

Smooth and Sporty Performance

The Forte still offers two proven engines, allowing customers to choose between an enjoyable driving experience that is either smooth and efficient or deliberately sporty and responsive:

2.0-liter MPI I-4 engine (Forte: LX, EX, EX+, EX Premium and GT-Line. Forte5: EX) Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) 147 horsepower/132 lb.-ft. torque

Turbocharged 1.6-liter GDI I-4 engine (Forte: GT Limited. Forte5: GT, GT Limited) 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) 201 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. torque Multi-link rear suspension Dual sport-tuned exhaust



Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

The 2022 Forte and Forte5 receives several enhancements to its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)ii. New features to the Forte include:

Standard in Forte5, available on Sedan: Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) iii : When driving on a Highway the system helps to maintain the distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver while keeping the car centered in the lane; In some cases, the system also reads from the navigation system the speed limit information (if available) to automatically adjust the speed

: When driving on a Highway the system helps to maintain the distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver while keeping the car centered in the lane; In some cases, the system also reads from the navigation system the speed limit information (if available) to automatically adjust the speed Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Safe Exit Warning (SEW)iv: Can alert the driver or passengers of certain potential hazards approaching from behind when exiting the vehicle

The following systemsii were upgraded over the previous model year:

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is “seen” in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Standard in Forte5, available on Sedan: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Ped): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front

Available Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist is detected in front

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes

Other DAS features include Driver Attention Warning (DAW)vii, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA)ii.

Pricing ranges from $18,295 to $30,995 MSRP.

Forte Sedan:

LX Manual Transmission: $18,295

LX: $19,895

EX: $21,595

EX+: $23,195

EX Premium: $24,995

GT-Line: $26,795

GT Limited: $29,995

Forte5:

EX: $22,695

GT: $27,995

GT Limited: $30,995

For more information about the 2022 Forte, please visit Kia’s website here.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

