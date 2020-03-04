3-D Chalk Art Celebrates 100 Years of Engineering and Geoscience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honour of National Engineering and Geoscience Month, Engineers and Geoscientists BC will celebrate its 100th anniversary by debuting unique 3-D chalk art in five locations across the province. This unusual form of street art tricks the viewer’s eyes into seeing three-dimensional scenarios and objects on completely flat surfaces.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC has partnered with prominent street artist Chalkmaster Dave to give the public a glimpse inside the world of engineering and geoscience. The chalk art will showcase three major engineering and geoscience feats that had a lasting impact on the province of BC: the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway, the demise of Ripple Rock, and the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge. “For over 100 years, Engineers and Geoscientists BC has been at the forefront of shaping innovation and growth in British Columbia,” said Ann English, P. Eng., FEC, FCSSE, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. “As we move into the future, we will look to new solutions to drive our province forward. Although our world will change, our purpose will remain the same: to protect the public.”The 3-D chalk art will pop up in the following locations across the province:Science World in Vancouver from March 6, through March 29;Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna from March 7, through April 7;Prince George Civic Centre from March 9, through April 7;Vancouver Public Library from March 10, through March 29; andVictoria Public Market from March 16, through April 5.National Engineering and Geoscience Month is a celebration of engineering and geoscience held every year in March. This month-long event promotes awareness of engineering and geoscience professions, highlights career choices in these fields and reminds the public of the many ways in which engineering and geoscience touch everyday lives.For more information on Engineers and Geoscientists BC and National Engineering and Geoscience Month, visit egbc.ca/negm.About Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations.Media Contact

Megan Archibald

Director, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement

Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Email: marchibald@egbc.ca

Phone: 604.839.1595

