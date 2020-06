3 Sixty Secure Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

ALMONTE, Ontario, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announces that its application for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) has been approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) and an MCTO has been issued. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company will finalize and file the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”) on or before 15 July 2020:The Company’s Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.The Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.Until the Documents are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines of NP 12-203 during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.Further Information.Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business and operations of 3 Sixty. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



