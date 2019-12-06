3,000 Assaults Reported on Uber in 2018

CBJ — This is a damning statistic that certainly won’t make people feel safe when using a ride-hailing service.

A report by San Francisco-based Uber reveals more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred in 2018 — and that’s just in the U.S.

The figures include 235 alleged rapes across the company’s 1.3 billion rides last year. The ride-hailing company noted that drivers and riders were both attacked and that some assaults occurred between riders.

The report, while certainly damaging, is part of Uber’s effort to be more transparent after years of criticism over its safety record. Both Uber and competitor Lyft have faced harsh criticism for not doing enough to protect the safety of their riders and drivers.

London, England refused to renew Uber’s license to operate following countless safety issues. The company plans an appeal. The result of that appeal could be a determining factor in how other large cities welcome — or turn away — companies providing ride-hailing services.

@CanBizJournal