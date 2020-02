CBJ — Figures released by Statistics Canada indicate the nation’s economy added a robust 34,500 jobs last month, pushing the jobless rate down to 5.5%.

A total of 35,700 full-time jobs came about, offset slightly by a loss of 1,200 part-time jobs.

Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick led the way in new hires. Alberta lost about 19,000 jobs. The other regions were essentially flat.

