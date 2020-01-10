35,200 Jobs Added in December

CBJ — The economy ended 2019 on a strong note with December figures showing 35,200 jobs were found according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The increase helped drop the unemployment rate to 5.6% compared with 5.9% in November when 71,200 jobs were dissolved.

The number of private sector employees rose by 56,900, offset by a loss of 21,500 public sector jobs. The number of self-employed fell by 200.

Full-time employment rose by 38,400 jobs, while the number of part-time jobs fell by 3,200.

Jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in parenthesis):

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.8% (11.2)

Prince Edward Island 7.9 (8.0)

Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.8)

New Brunswick 7.5 (8.0)

Quebec 5.3 (5.6)

Ontario 5.3 (5.6)

Manitoba 5.0 (5.6)

Saskatchewan 5.7 (5.8)

Alberta 7.0 (7.2)

British Columbia 4.8 (5.0)

