35,200 Jobs Added in December
CBJ — The economy ended 2019 on a strong note with December figures showing 35,200 jobs were found according to figures released by Statistics Canada.
The increase helped drop the unemployment rate to 5.6% compared with 5.9% in November when 71,200 jobs were dissolved.
The number of private sector employees rose by 56,900, offset by a loss of 21,500 public sector jobs. The number of self-employed fell by 200.
Full-time employment rose by 38,400 jobs, while the number of part-time jobs fell by 3,200.
Jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in parenthesis):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 11.8% (11.2)
- Prince Edward Island 7.9 (8.0)
- Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.8)
- New Brunswick 7.5 (8.0)
- Quebec 5.3 (5.6)
- Ontario 5.3 (5.6)
- Manitoba 5.0 (5.6)
- Saskatchewan 5.7 (5.8)
- Alberta 7.0 (7.2)
- British Columbia 4.8 (5.0)
