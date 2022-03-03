3X GRAMMY Award-Winning Gramps Morgan joins LastKnown.com as Ambassador for SkooJAH’s Reggae-inspired Babylon Misfits NFTs

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading North American blockchain development firm, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) has partnered with Nashville-based, three-time GRAMMY® Award-Winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan to promote Andrew Skuja’s (“SkooJAH”) Babylon Misfits NFT public sale taking place on BCF’s NFT Marketplace, LastKnown.com (“LastKnown”).

Gramps Morgan joins the LastKnown.com marketing effort

Mr. Morgan will be working with the LastKnown marketing team as an ambassador and consultant. With his massive social media following, industry connections, and extensive celebrity entourage, Gramps will be bringing awareness to the collection, collaborating on promotional events leading up to and during the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards on April 3, 2022.

A huge fan from the beginning, Gramps Morgan fell in love with the Reggae-inspired Babylon Misfits NFT collection. He loves the Jamaican cultural themes and is fascinated by SkooJAH’s style, artistry, and attention to detail.

“This whole LastKnown.com thing with the Misfits is really cool. When I first saw it, I had to reach out to SkooJAH myself for a collaboration. I totally want to help spread the word about the Babylon Misfits NFT Collection. I love the whole universe he created there. This drop is so totally unique and masterfully-crafted. And there’s only a few of them left so I hope people get in,” said Gramps Morgan.

“I can’t think of a better fitting ambassador for the Babylon Misfits project than the one-and-only reggae icon, Gramps Morgan. I can already see songs from Gramp’s catalog of music becoming the themes of the NFT collection,” said Sebastien DiMichele, Blockchain Foundry Marketing Director.

Gramps Morgan is nominated for a GRAMMY® in the category of “Best Reggae Album” at the upcoming 2022 GRAMMY® Awards for his new album “Positive Vibration” which skillfully blends country with reggae and features music legends Shaggy, Denroy Morgan, and India.Arie.

The Public Sale

The Babylon Misfits public sale began on February 9, 2022, priced at 0.068 ETH. The collection comprises 1990 unique Misfits of various gender and outfits. The public sale is live and is selling quickly, with only 40% remaining.

In addition to guaranteed physical item bonuses acquired through ownership of the NFTs, the collection also has some real-life perks like access to an exclusive Toronto summer event and subsequent free whitelist spots that involve some top names in Reggae music.

Supporting important causes such as youth homelessness and support for LGBT communities, 10% of all public sale proceeds will be split equally between The Covenant House Toronto & The 519.

About LastKnown Marketplace

LastKnown.com is the multi-chain NFT marketplace with quality artists and innovative drops. LastKnown provides artists and content creators with the blockchain experience and expertise needed for the most successful NFT drops. It’s an NFT marketplace where goodies are hidden in every collection and you never know what you’ll uncover.

About Gramps Morgan

“I grew up listening to soul and reggae music,” Gramps Morgan explained, “but when we would make Sunday dinner—we called it ‘rice and peas day’—all we listened to was old reggae and country songs. I developed a great appreciation for country music and always wanted to create music that celebrated both reggae and country.”

Gramps entered one of reggae’s royal families when he was born on July 7, 1976. His father, Denroy Morgan, a Jamaican immigrant, helped form the Black Eagles, New York’s first reggae group. As a solo artist, Denroy scored a dance hit in 1981 with “I’d Do Anything for You” (Beckett), and was the first reggae artist signed to RCA.

Denroy organized several of his children into a reggae band. Gramps joined the appropriately-titled Morgan Heritage. Morgan Heritage debuted at Jamaica’s Reggae Sunsplash festival in 1994 and signed a recording contract with MCA Records that same year. Their debut album, Miracles, featured Gramps on vocals and keyboards.

Gramps’s first solo effort, 2 Sides of My Heart, Volume 1, came out that same year. It landed him on Good Morning America and on tour with India.Arie and John Legend. India.Arie invited Gramps to be the featured vocalist on her breezy 2009 single “Therapy.” The song hit #22 on Billboard’s R&B and Adult Contemporary charts and remains Gramps’ highest charting single. He returned the favor by asking the neo-soul songstress to contribute to his sophomore album, 2012’s Reggae Music Lives. She invited him to lend feature vocals to “Thy Will Be Done,” from her SongVersation album, also released in 2012.

Despite his solo career, Gramps continued to work with Morgan Heritage. The group’s 2015 Strictly Roots topped the Reggae Music charts and earned a GRAMMY® Award in 2016 for Best Reggae Album. Morgan Heritage garnered two more GRAMMY® nominations: for 2017’s Avrakedabra and for feature vocals on Shaggy and Sting’s 44/876 (A&M Records, 2018).

Recorded in Nashville “People Like You” is the heartwarming first product of the Morgan-Reid collaboration. Gramps delivers a tribute to two men who lost their lives to COVID-19: a beloved uncle and Morgan Heritage producer Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon. It’s also dedicated to the everyday heroes on the pandemic’s front lines.

Besides “People Like You,” other selections on the new collection celebrate all that reggae and country have to offer. “Runaway Bay,” for example written as a love letter to Jamaica incorporates elements of 1950s-ska a precursor to reggae.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry, the parent company of LastKnown.com, develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

