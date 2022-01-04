5G Energy Awarded Contract for Optimizing Energy Use in Royal Canadian Navy’s New Facility

OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5G Energy Ltd., a high technology digital transformation solution company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, has been awarded a Research and Development defense contract by Public Works and Government Services Canada to supply a digital transformation platform called BorgConnect® to the Royal Canadian Navy, Canada, under the Innovative Solutions Canada’s funding program dedicated to Canadian innovators. BorgConnect® shall connect to multiple devices within a micro-grid in the state-of-the-art naval facility in Esquimalt, BC, and shall dynamically reconcile between energy sources, optimize the use of energy and reduce carbon footprint.

About 5G Energy

5G Energy is a company within the 5G Group (“5G”) that has developed a smart Industrial IoT platform called BorgConnect® that embodies Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Edge Computing technologies to dynamically optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency, effectiveness & productivity of industrial processes and equipment. The low cost platform requires very minimal IT infrastructure for implementation and serves 4 mobile apps for users to visualize and perform the said optimizations in real time. The company has a customer footprint in Canada and the USA, but as a group, 5G has served global leaders across 14 countries over the last two decades. For further information, please visit www.fifthgentech.com.

