$62 Billion Potential Sex Toy Market Could be Disrupted by Israeli Cannabis Technology Company BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ PCT Patent Application

ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”) announced today it is in the advanced stages of expanding its EZ-G device’s applications into the leisure field of sex toys. In addition to potentially treating annoying phenomena in the female reproductive system, the EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience.

The global sex toys market size is expected to reach USD 62.32 billion by 2030 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4%, according to international research organization ResearchAndMarkets.com. In addition to use by women, adult toys are being used more frequently by couples who enjoy them, which is one factor expected to drive future growth in the industry. In recent years, many customers began using app-enabled sex toys and Bluetooth-powered toys to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals. BYND Cannasoft will utilize the knowledge and technology of the patent application it recently filed to create various products, some of which will be combined with CBD oils at low concentrations or some other non-drug oils to increase pleasure in intimate relationships.

“Since BYND Cannasoft acquired the rights to the EZ-G device two months ago, we have found several potential applications after filing our application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”),” said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft. He continued, “Our EZ-G device could not only treat annoying phenomena in the female reproductive system, it could also present us with an opportunity to enter the growing adult novelty toy business and potentially develop our recently announced double-faceted condom. We believe this could be a tremendous opportunity since the adult novelty toy market is fragmented and many vendors are focusing on the R&D of new products with multifunctional benefits using natural ingredients to compete in the market.”

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company.

CRM Software

BYND owns and markets a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product, known as “Benefit CRM”. BYND’s Benefit CRM software enables small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities and asset management. BYND’s next-generation Benefit CRM platform is now ready for BETA testing.

Cannabis CRM

Building on its 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND has recently begun development of an innovative new CRM platform, designed specifically to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. This new platform will be the first of its kind for the medical cannabis field and the Company is confident it will transform the industry into a more organized, accessible and price transparent market. Data and information collected through the operation of the Cannabis Farm (see below) and the products it produces will allow BYND to test its new Cannabis CRM platform and adjust the platform as necessary. Additionally, operating the Cannabis Farm and selling medical cannabis will bring in additional revenue to further support BYND during the initial roll-out years of its cannabis CRM platform.

Medical Cannabis Business

BYND holds an initial approval from the Medical Cannabis Unit in the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel, for a contactless business license that allows trading in medical cannabis products without contact with the actual substance. This is a unique license that is held by only a limited number of companies in Israel. The Company is in the final stages of obtaining the full license and immediately after receiving it, the Company plans to operate through a licensed medical cannabis farm for the production of the Company’s private label for various products and varieties. The products will be produced for the Company and marketed to the pharmacies while paying a commission to the grower for the cultivation and processing of the substance. The Company anticipates that if the license is received in the coming months, it will be possible to market the products immediately and capture a significant market share which can generate significant income for the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.



