737 Max Cancellations

CBJ — International customers have opted out of more than 400 purchase orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX jets as the U.S. company’s overall deliveries continue to decline leaving some to speculate whether the aircraft has a future.

Boeing lost another 43 lucrative orders in July alone, bringing the exact total to 416 since the beginning of January.

In March 2019, the Boeing 737 Max was grounded worldwide after 346 people were killed in two crashes, Lion Air on October 29, 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines on March 10, 2019.

