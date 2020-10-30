$75,000 OTF Grant Expanded Second Harvest’s Training and Education Program

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To mark the successful launch of its online food waste reduction eLearning modules, last Friday Second Harvest welcomed the public to a Zoom-hosted event, “Tackling Food Waste from Field to Fork” – studying the impact of food recovery and waste prevention on communities and the environment. The roster of panelists included Laylo Atakhodjaeva, president of Road to Zero Waste; celebrity chef Bob Blumer; Eli Browne, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Sobeys; Mike von Massow, OAC Chair in Food System Leadership at University of Guelph; and Chef Chris Zielinski, Culinary Director and Executive Chef for all Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) properties.

More than 750 people participated via Zoom and Facebook Live, and included in the group was Jennifer Willis, an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer who congratulated Second Harvest on the work that’s been done with its 2019 $75,000 OTF Seed grant.Quotes:“At all times and especially in these difficult times, partner organizations who serve thousands of individuals, come to rely on Second Harvest for basic nutritional necessities. I am incredibly grateful to Second Harvest for all they do for our communities and proud of our Government’s support for this exceptional organization.” – Roman Baber, MPP for York Centre“The Ontario Trillium Foundation grant has been critical to Second Harvest’s Training and Education programs. COVID restrictions eliminated our in-person food safety and food literacy training but thanks to the OTF grant we seamlessly continued by providing virtual training using e-Learning modules in food waste audits, understanding best before dates, safe food handling and food donor education to non-profits, food donors and the public. Our sincerest thanks to the Foundation for their timely and empowering support.” – Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second HarvestQuick facts:Creation of three eLearning modules: A Donor’s Guide to Food Recovery; A Guide to Food Date Labels in Canada; A Guide to Food Waste Audits.eLearning modules are available at no cost at training.secondharvest.caSecond Harvest online education modules have been accessed by over 500 learnersFor more information, please visit training.secondharvest.ca. Follow Second Harvest on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @SecondHarvestCAThe Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.Media Contact:

Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing and Communications

Second Harvest

416-625-6773 ashleyh@secondharvest.caSupporting links:

Ontario Trillium Foundation Learn more about OTF’s Investment Strategy



CBJ Newsmakers