79North Signs Drilling Contract for Phase 2 Drilling at the High Grade Witlage Gold Target, Nassau Project, Suriname

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has entered into a drilling contract for up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling at the high grade Witlage target of the Nassau gold project, Suriname.

Witlage Target

In 2021, drilling intersections were obtained in altered and sheared volcanic rocks, fine-grained felsic intrusive rocks, and fine-grained mafic dikes crosscut by quartz veins with associated pyrite. Gold values range up to 383.20 grams gold per tonne over 1.5 metres in highly oxidized saprolite and up to 99.58 grams gold per tonne over one metre in fresh bedrock. The highest gold grade of 383.20 grams gold per tonne occurs in a zone of highly oxidized saprolite that may be an oxide blanket associated with the shear zone observed in fresh bedrock. The gold-bearing oxide zone has an approximate thickness of 10 metres. This next Phase of drilling will start in the area of the high-grade drilling intersections and work out incrementally from those intersections.

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. 79North has 91,547,241 common shares issued and outstanding and 145,759,276 common shares on a fully diluted basis.

Please refer to the technical report of 79North entitled “NI-43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT – NASSAU GOLD EXPLORATION PROJECT, SIPALIWINI DISTRICT, SURINAME SOUTH AMERICA” dated effective May 14, 2020 for further details. The technical report is available in 79North’s SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com .

Further Information For further information please visit www.79North.ca or contact: Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (416) 786-6348 Email: jon@79north.ca

