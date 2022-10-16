8 Elm Condominium Development – Destined to become a landmark in the heart of Toronto
Toronto – 8 Elm on Yonge stands 69 storeys above Yonge and Dundas — a slender and elegant spire ensuring unparalleled views of downtown and beyond. The centre of attention for the trend setters and taste makers, for those always looking for the new and the next.
Set on an exceptionally beautiful street, only steps from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment venues in the heart of Toronto at Yonge and Dundas. The site will preserve the James Fleming heritage building at its base.
8 Elm on Yonge will deliver a new vision for residential living at Yonge and Dundas. Grand amenity program of 26,000 SF with purposeful interior & exterior spaces, including but not limited to: Fitness Amenities, Infrared Sauna, Indoor and Outdoor Social & Co-Working Lounges, Sky Club with Outdoor Lounge, Party Rooms, Private Dining Rooms, Games Room Kids, and Pet Zone.
Mega-talented Canadian superstar Simu Liu is delighted to be collaborating with Cecconi Simone on the interior design of Eight Elm
Eight Elm, with its ultra-modern, innovative residential tower that rises above a preserved historic building at its base, has attracted the attention of Simu Liu, a film-maker, writer and producer, who also has a keen interest in the visual arts.
8 Elm Condos by the numbers
Developer: Reserve Properties & Capital Developments
Location: 8 Elm Street, Toronto
Pricing: TBA
Occupancy: Spring 2027
Storeys / Suites: 69 Storeys / 819 Units
Suite Types: Studio – Three Bedroom + Den Suites
Maintenance Fees: 0.69/Sqft
Deposit Structure:
- $10,000 on Signing
- Balance to 5% in 30 Days
- 5% in 120 Days
- 2.5% in 380 Days
- 2.5% in 540 Days
- 5% at Occupancy
Capped Developments Levies:
- $15,000 – Studio
- $16,000 – 1 Bedroom
- $18,500 – 2 Bedroom
- $20,500 – 3 Bedroom
Parking: TBA/Only 55 Spots
8 Elm Highlights
- Suites will offer an array of sizes and layouts, all with the latest in designer features and finishes, lighting and appliances, and many offering a balcony.
- Efficient and Functional units that vary from Studios to 3 Bedrooms with protected South and East views.
