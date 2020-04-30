$9 Billion Student Aid Pact Passes

CBJ — The House of Commons managed to quickly pass the $9-billion in student aid.It’s somewhat surprising the bill managed to successfully navigate the House so quickly given the governing Liberals only hold minority status and both the Conservatives and NDP had expressed concerns about the contents of the bill. However, backroom deals were reached.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit is being expanded for students with disabilities or dependents.

Post-secondary students and recent graduates who have had their summer job prospects diminished due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $1,250 a month from May to August. For those who have a disability, or are taking care of someone else, that amount increases to $1,750 monthly.

