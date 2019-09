BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in China acquired a strategic stake in Hubei Consumer Finance Company, a licensed consumer finance company headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province.