A federal department from a G7 country chooses SmartGuide® for secure portal for citizen & enterprise digital service Grants & Contributions solutions

MONTREAL, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alphinat (TSXV: NPA)

Alphinat announces another federal government department of a G7 country has selected SmartGuide® software for secure portal. SmartGuide®1 will help to deliver on the secure portal applications for their Grants & Contributions (“G&Cs”) needs. Alphinat will be working to help this department to “advance equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders, including women, in that country’s economic, social, and political life” as well as the intersection of these with other identities such as ethnicity, age, socio-economic level, disability, and others.This department has selected SmartGuide® and Alphinat professional services to help it to self serve and make a time sensitive delivery to meet their objective of modernizing their digital service offerings. This investment has just accelerated this departments move toward better servicing the citizens and enterprises of this country with intuitive and easy to use secure digital services, to minimize need for in-person, service desk and any paper based processes. This project has full use of SmartGuide’s powerful development toolset to build and deploy secure digital services.

It is this government’s 6th SmartGuide license purchase in the past 9 months that will be leveraging SmartGuide for “Dynamics 365”2 which aims to greatly improve on existing methods of creating web and mobile needs and future proofing the public sector deployment of inter-operable digital services for secure cloud and hybred infrastructures applications, maximizing time-savings and ease of custom programming, promoting better use of existing applications and systems interoperable modernization.“We continue to improve portal technology that will make it easy for security enhancements meeting the immediate.” says Denis Michaud Alphinat Chief Solution and Security Officer. “We are especially proud of this new department coming on board SmartGuide will now help deliver better quality and security of digital services helping to advance equality amongst its citizens.“We deeply appreciate another departments validation of the timeliness for SmartGuide for “Dynamic 365” solutions for innovative portal technology in the public sector” adds Curtis Page, Alphinat CEO “we continue to strive to meet and exceed the expectations of the Alphinat family by the clients, stakeholders and our partners in these difficult times”.About Alphinat

