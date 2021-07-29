‘A Huge Need for this School’ – New Indigenous School Model Opens in September

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alberta, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE: An innovative new school will open this September at the local Native Friendship Centre in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

SCcyber E-Learning Institute will provide online high school courses for the growing population of Indigenous youth from Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations, about 50 kilometres away, who are now living in the town.

According to Statistics Canada, the Indigenous population living off-reserve in Canada grew by 49 per cent between 2006 and 2016. During the same period, populations on-reserve grew 13 per cent. In Alberta, almost half of the Indigenous population lives off-reserve.

“There is a huge need for this school,” says Karol Kamieniecki, Principal of the new SCcyber E-Learning Institute.

The school is an urban-based sister organization to SCcyber E-learning Community, provider of online education courses to Indigenous students from more than 25 First Nations.

“It is well known that Indigenous students often struggle in traditional school settings,” says Kamieniecki, “yet there were very limited options specifically designed to meet the needs of these marginalized urban students until this model arrived.”

“SCcyber is unique because of our focus on truly understanding and removing the significant barriers to education that are a reality for many indigenous students and communities.”

The Native Friendship Centre is an ideal setting to engage Indigenous youth where they will have a familiar space to access weekly courses online, says SCcyber Institute CEO Martin Sacher.

“Education is a right, and must be offered where youth live, whether on-reserve or in urban settings,” says Sacher, “to offer the best possible foundation for success.”

SCcyber E-Learning Institute is a sister organization to SCcbyer E-learning Community, Canada’s first online school for Indigenous learners, founded in 2000. SCcyber has provided courses to rural students from more than 25 First Nations, and urban-based courses for adult learners.

