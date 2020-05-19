A.I.S. Resources Settlement with MGX Minerals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that it has settled its debt receivable from MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX”). On November 1, 2019, the Company commenced an action against MGX in the Supreme Court of British Columbia claiming unpaid fees for exploration and related services. AIS and MGX have entered into a settlement agreement under which the Company has agreed to accept 3,705,733 common shares in the capital of MGX at a deemed price of $0.075 per share (the “Debt Shares”) in settlement of the amount receivable. As part of the settlement agreement, AIS has provided a release of MGX and agreed to end its lawsuit against MGX. The Debt Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period.

About AIS ResourcesA.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer that is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in mineral exploration and production, manganese ore trading, gold exploration and production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth and near-term income with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on trading of manganese ores from Peru, Zambia and Brazil and exploration and development of gold projects in Peru and North America.On Behalf of the Board of Directors, A.I.S. Resources LimitedMartyn ElementChairmanContactMartyn Element

Chairman,

T: 604 687-6820

E: melement@aisresources.com

