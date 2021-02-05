A new connected era: TELUS, the government of Quebec, and the federal government successfully completed bringing high speed Internet to the Lower North Shore ahead of time

BLANC-SABLON, Quebec, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS, the Canadian and Quebec governments, and the Société du Plan Nord are celebrating the completed deployment of TELUS 4G LTE network in 14 isolated Lower North Shore communities, nearly a year ahead of the targeted completion date. For the first time ever, the 2,000 households have access to high-speed Internet and mobile phone service, and can browse the Internet at similar speeds as those living in urban areas. This new connectivity will boost the local economy and reduce isolation by connecting the region and its businesses, healthcare centres, and schools with the rest of the world. TELUS is also donating $40,000 in tablets and wireless plans to the Docteur Camille Marcoux Foundation, helping isolated patients connect with their loved ones and healthcare professionals.

“Today we are celebrating the exceptional connection of the world’s fastest wireless network to one of the country’s most isolated regions, a clear symbol of our long-standing commitment to deploying high-speed infrastructures to all Canadians, wherever they live,” said François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, Group President, TELUS, and Chair, TELUS Québec, TELUS Health, and TELUS Agriculture. “This second major milestone marks the end of one of TELUS’s most ambitious deployments ever. This new connectivity enables local businesses to go digital, healthcare professionals to use virtual technologies, young people to continue their studies online, and families to stay in touch with loved ones. Even more importantly, the 4G LTE wireless technology will also make travel safer.”“This announcement as we begin a new year marks the start of a new connected era, an era of hope, revitalization, and economic prosperity for our beautiful region,” said Randy Jones, prefect of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence RCM. “The first Lower North Shore communities to receive high speed Internet have been linked to the rest of the world for a year now, and we can already see the true potential of connectivity. Lives have been saved thanks to the mobile network, new businesses have been created, and we can all stay virtually connected while we get through this unprecedented pandemic.”One of TELUS’s largest digital infrastructure projects north of the 49th parallelThe deployment of the high speed Internet and wireless phone service to 14 communities in the Lower North Shore was made possible through a joint contribution of over $23 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada, and TELUS. To take on this immense challenge, the TELUS team used an innovative combination of technologies, uniting fibre, a vast microwave ecosystem, and 4G LTE technology, and transported the equipment to the remote locations by plane, boat, and all-terrain vehicle. The project also brought fibre to 16 public organizations, including all of the region’s clinics and healthcare centres, and tripled the high speed capacity of the 15 local schools.Tablets for better healthcare in the Lower North ShoreTELUS is donating 20 digital tablets with $0 data plans to the Docteur Camille Marcoux Foundation, helping professionals of the eight clinics in the Lower North Shore region to quickly access essential tools and information for telehealth. Patients receiving end-of-life care, lodging and hospitalization at the Blanc-Sablon hospital will be able to stay in touch with their loved ones. Contact with and between the nurses and doctors, who are often hundreds of kilometres away, will be improved by visual communication.“Patients in the Lower North Shore often have to take a plane to consult a doctor for medical follow-ups when none is available at their local health clinic. The tablets donated by TELUS and the deployment of high-speed Internet will allow the CISSS de la Côte-Nord to expand telehealth services in our communities, reducing unnecessary expenses and risks associated with travel,” said Constance Monger, board member of the Docteur Camille Marcoux Foundation, and territory coordinator of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord. “The tablets donated by TELUS will not only better connect patients with their healthcare professionals, they will also prevent the unnecessary expense and risk of travel while we continue to face this health crisis. No one should feel alone or disconnected. TELUS creates an essential human connection for Lower North Shore residents who more than ever need assistance for their health and well-being.”About TELUSTELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter, and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For more information, please contact:Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

418-318-6102

jacinthe.beaulieu@telus.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d925c809-fb90-4249-801e-a978a9e18bb4



